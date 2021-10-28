Exclusive: Alesha Dixon reveals how her daughters are taking after her

We can't wait to have Alesha Dixon back on our screens soon for the new series of Britain's Got Talent, and the star has certainly been keeping busy with the release of her sixth children's book alongside running her wellness brand and looking after her two daughters, Azura, eight and Anaya, two, with partner Azuka Ononye.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye

HELLO! sat down with Alesha to discuss everything from raising her children to be kind, how she feels to be returning to the talent show this January and reuniting with her co-stars.

She also spoke about her exciting new campaign with LEGO, which celebrates children’s creativity and problem-solving skills by asking them how they would use LEGO bricks to fix an issue facing their friends or family. Check it out below…

Alesha Dixon has partnered up with LEGO for their latest campaign

We are so excited for the return of Britain's Got Talent, what does it mean to you to be getting back to the show?

I've missed it so much. I've always been grateful to work on Britain's Got Talent because I know how much the public loves it and how much of a celebration it is, and I've never taken my position there for granted. We have such a special relationship, not just the talent on screen but also the producers that have all worked on the show.

I believe that the show we film next year might be the best one yet because I think we've got so much talent that is desperate to get back on stage. I think the first day back is going to feel like a reunion and everyone is going to be so excited. I am so excited thinking about it, but it's one of those things, I'm trying not to get too excited because I think the last two years have taught us that life is unpredictable and no one knows what's around the corner. We are just praying that it goes ahead and we can have a massive celebration. Obviously, we all keep in touch and see each other, but the four of us haven’t been together for so long. I can't wait.

You've become a fashion icon for so many women, do you get to choose your own outfits for Britain's Got Talent?

I work with a stylist called Laury Smith who I've worked with for, oh my goodness, over a decade now, she's family. It's a collaborative process, it always has been, and that's what makes it fun. I think this is where being a girl has its advantages because we get to play around with so many different things, so many different styles and I've always felt super blessed and lucky that I work in an environment that allows me to wear things that you wouldn’t wear to go and do your shopping.

Alesha Dixon will be returning to Britain's Got Talent in January

Here at HELLO! we are all about kindness, how do you raise your children to be kind?

I've always said with children, the best thing you can do is lead by example. We do try to talk to our children constantly because communication is so important, but I think that by them seeing us be kind they will naturally learn how important that is. We are constantly reminding them about thanking people and manners and gratitude, it’s a daily thing because they are children, and they are human and like us they make mistakes.

Every day my daughter leaves for school, I mean not so much these days because she gives me the 'look' now, but I have a mantra which is 'be strong, be brave, be kind and have fun' and I say it to her every day. You hope subliminally these messages work their way into their being, and that they just become that way.

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses: from Amanda Holden to Ashley Banjo

Were your children excited when they heard that you would be working with LEGO?

Yes! It was actually only recently that we took them to LEGO World and they loved that so much, as did we. On the day of shooting, Azura was like: "Oh mummy can I come to work with you?" and I said: "Well we are not actually going to be building LEGO today." My partner brought her down as a surprise to say hi to me in the afternoon, so she got to meet Amelie, and she saw her creation and it was so lovely. I had the pleasure of going through the submissions from all the children and actually picking the winner, which was eight-year-old Amelie. She came up with a brilliant idea to revamp her grandma's mobility scooter!

Do you have any other exciting projects coming up?

The most exciting project, apart from LEGO of course, is the fact that I've just released my sixth children's book, called Girls Rule. It's all about being kind and sisterhood and blended families and also one of the girls, Pearl, her mum becomes the first black female prime minister of the UK, so it's got the historical element to it. I've been promoting that and I actually have a development meeting this week to discuss my next book venture, because I've got the bug! Once you venture into that world and you start working with children, who are the most amazing things on the planet, it becomes addictive. Apart from the book, obviously continuing with music, working on NobleBlu, my wellness brand, and that's enough to keep me going up until Christmas before we start Britain's Got Talent again in January!

Alesha Dixon teamed up with the LEGO Group to bring 8-year-old Amelie’s LEGO build to life. Activity forms part of the Rebuild the World campaign that shines a light on children’s creativity. For more LEGO build ideas and examples of how children’s creative optimism can rebuild the world, visit LEGO.com/rebuild-the-world

Watch Alesha bring 8-year-old Amelie's LEGO design to life at youtube.com

DISCOVER: Alesha Dixon's diet revealed: what the BGT star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner