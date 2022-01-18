Amanda Holden excites fans in racy cut-out dress for reunion announcement The radio star broke news to her followers on Instagram

Amanda Holden pulled out all of the stops on Tuesday in a highlighter yellow bodycon dress as she announced Britain's Got Talent has returned to filming!

She posted two photographs along with the caption: "We are back!! Filming @bgt Reunited with my tv family." Fans were delighted, partly for anticipation of the hit show returning to screens but also because of Amanda's knockout outfit.

WATCH: Amanda records video with mini-me daughter Hollie

The David Koma midi dress features a racy lace-up detail at the neck and leg, which Amanda modelled perfectly.

Amanda wowed on Tuesday in a statement yellow dress

The asymmetric style retails for £1,320 and is available to buy online from Net-A-Porter.

The star paired her striking dress with barely-there transparent heels, white nails, straightened hair and a slick of pink lipstick. What a look!

David Koma one sleeve midi dress, £1,320, Net-A-Porter

Want to channel Amanda's style in a daring yellow dress? This one is a steal at under £20! And it's perfect for when spring makes an appearance.

Yellow one sleeve extreme ruched dress, £16.99, Katch Me

Not one to shy away from colourful fashion, just yesterday Amanda was sporting an all-green outfit – and showing us how it's done.

The mother-of-two donned a stylish satin number from Pretty Lavish in an olive hue. The slinky fabric clung to her curves in all the right places and she completed the look with a pair of chic pointed heels.

Amanda's daily outfit posts keep us satisfied with beautiful fashion inspiration but last week she surprised us all with a hilarious TikTok video.

Amanda loves brave fashion choices

The clip saw the star dramatically lip-syncing to Celine Dion's hit It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

Amanda started off in her garage, wrapped in a dressing gown with a pink bobble hat on her head and wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Singing into a hoover as the doors of her garage were raised, Amanda suddenly whipped off her gown and accessories as the song hit the chorus to reveal the most incredible bodysuit underneath. Wow!

