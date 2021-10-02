Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit.

Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.

Kathy's full ensemble is from Alice + Olivia

Wearing her blonde locks down in voluminous curls, Kathy opted for a radiant and dewy makeup combo as she paired a grey smokey shadow with a honey-hued blusher and a high-shine lipgloss to match – stunning.

Posting a teaser video on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked: "Hi, I'm Kathy Hilton. Watch me on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. I've got some tea for you," as she sipped from a porcelain teacup.

She also shared a head-to-toe snap of her outfit, captioned: "I loved getting to be a part of the @kellyclarksonshow! Tune in today at 3 PM on NBC to join us and sip some tea. Outfit: @aliceandolivia."

Green Wide Leg Pant, $395 / £400, Alice + Olivia

Sparking a reaction from her 749k followers, the reality star received a number of glowing compliments from fans. "Stop it! That is a win-win combo," wrote one. "You are the epitome of class Mrs Hilton!" added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Flawless!!" followed by a fire emoji.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Paris Hilton dances to her song at US Open

Kathy, who is also the mother of A-listers Paris and Nicky Hilton, has long been revered for her fashion choices, and she often teams up with her daughters to showcase their favourite designs.

Back in July, her youngest daughter Nicky shared a stylish snap of the trio rocking the new Gossip Girl inspired shoes on the cover of Footwear News. Modelling a pair of suede loafers, as well as a boucle blazer and black tailored pants, Kathy was a picture of elegance in her all-black outfit.

As for her daughters, Paris opted for a pretty pink co-ord by Alice + Olivia, while Nicky gave off Blair Waldorf vibes in a tweed boucle blazer and a matching skirt.

