Ciara's legs are never ending in skin-tight thigh split dress

Ciara wowed fans with her incredible physique on Wednesday, when she shared a little New Year's Eve inspiration with a photograph of herself in a the most stunning skin-tight sparkle dress with a very high thigh split.

The Level Up hitmaker looked sensational in the dress, which highlighted her toned waist and flawless legs in the turtle-neck dress, which would be perfect for a party to bring in the new year.

Ciara's incredible dress would be perfect for NYE

In fact this video, which she shared to Instagram stories, is a repeat of a series of vids she shared back in November, which were taken when she presented the award for Ace Hero Designer of the Year Award to Laquan Smith - the brains behind the incredible outfit.

This wasn't the only photo Ciara shared as she filled her time between Christmas and New Year making precious family memories. The mom-of-three posted the most adorable video of herself and baby son Win, one, who snuggled up to his mom and practised his speaking during an evening out at a restaurant.

Ciara's son Win is just the cutest

Dressed in a pretty white sweater and gorgeous black leather pants, Ciara was joined by baby Win as she enjoyed a family night out with husband Russell Wilson and their other two kids Future, seven, and Sienna (Si-si), four.

In a series of pictures and videos shared to Instagram, the perfect family can be seen saying cheers to each other around a fancy dining table and sipping their drinks as they sit down for a meal, and little Win warms hearts with his attempts at saying 'Mama' and 'Dada'.

