Ciara reveals 'serious' injury after day out with her children The Level Up singer took a nasty tumble

Ciara's fun day out with her children ended in disaster after she revealed a painful-looking injury following a nasty tumble.

The Level Up singer shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories that saw her and her two eldest kids, Future, seven, and Sienna, four, enjoying a spot of ice skating. But things appeared to take a turn for the worse as she later revealed a snap of her leg with a bandage wrapped around her knee.

WATCH: Ciara reveals injury to her leg after ice skating with her children

Lying in bed wearing a pair of shorts, Ciara admitted that she became too competitive with her skating, resulting in her injury – although she did not reveal exactly how it happened.

Panning the camera along her leg, which was bandaged from her knee down to the middle of her calf, the singer told her fans: "Well, looks like I took ice skating a little too seriously."

Her husband, Russell Wilson, was next to her in bed and could be heard jokily saying: "Way too serious. You look like me after a game or something. Hurt your knee."

Giving some explanation for her injury, Ciara revealed that her daughter, who she affectionately calls Si-Si, wanted to go faster on the ice. "Si-Si said, 'Go fast mommy', so I tried to give her a fun experience," she said.

Ciara enjoyed time on the ice with her kids before taking a tumble

Earlier this week, the singer and her NFL star husband revealed some incredible news to their fans, sharing that they had raised an astonishing amount of money for Seattle Children's Hospital.

In a sweet Instagram post, Ciara and Russell posed on a football field holding an oversized check. The caption read: "Grateful we can make a difference! @DangeRussWilson & I are blessed to raise $2.7 MILLION for @SeattleChildrens through our @WhyNotYouFd.

Ciara and Russell have helped raise $2.7million for Seattle Children's Hospital

"Thank you to our community, @Safeway’s Partnership & all involved in making this a reality for the youth!!! #ImmunoHeroes is our initiative for T-Cell therapy to help young kids to keep overcoming cancer! #WhyNotYou."

Fans applauded them for their dedication to a good cause and commented: "Love this. May God continue to bless y'all," and, "Such a blessing. Congratulations."

