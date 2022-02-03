Kim Kardashian is ready for Valentine's Day with a sexy new look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It looks like Kim Kardashian is in a romantic mood for 2022 and more than ready for her first Valentine's Day with Pete Davidson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has unveiled a Valentine’s Day collection for SKIMS – and it's sexier than ever.

The sizzling capsule collection – which includes hot pink, red and black body con dresses, loungewear and lingerie – is featured in The Valentine's Shop on SKIMS, and the biggest sellers are the sweet but sexy looks Kim has rocked herself.

Kim wore the Woven Shine Crop Top in Raspberry and matching Woven Shine Shorts, - but if you love the look as much as we do, we suggest you get shopping fast! We're guessing that the popular set, which also comes in Pink Sand and Onyx, looks like one that will sell out.

If that February 14-ready look isn't exactly what you’re looking for, the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop has you covered with categories like Turn Up the Heat, featuring skimpy bras and panties - which Kim also rocked on Instagram - or Luxe Little Things with sexy treats like a tie-front teddy or balconette bra.

Kim showed us how to perfectly combine loungewear and lingerie, teaming a cropped tee with a very cheeky thong, and a bralette with lounge pants - and you can shop the looks yourself.

One of our faves is the Fits Everybody slip dress, which comes in sizes XXS to 4XL and in shades like Ultra Pink and Neon Orchid – it's guaranteed to heat up date night.

If you're shopping for a gift, and not for yourself, we also love the simply sexy SKIMS gift bags which come in three sizes, in either hot pink or black.

While we don’t know for sure what Kim will be rocking for her first Valentine's with SNL star Pete, who she started dating in October of last year, if she opts for one of her own SKIMS looks it will be one to remember…

