Kylie Minogue had a near monopoly on pop music in the 1990s, and the Princess of Pop decided to revisit the era recently as she relived one of her best photoshoots.

The I Can't Get You Out of My Head songstress posted a clip from a photoshoot she did in Los Angeles in which she styled out an incredibly eye-catching mulitcoloured outfit and some big '90s hair as she posed on all fours for celebrity photographer Markus Morianz. In the 37-second clip, the singer struck a variety of poses as she stared sultrily in the camera lens.

In her caption, it was her gorgeous 'do that was her main focus as she enthused: "The HAIR! #TBT photo shoot in Los Angeles with #MarkusMorianz #NickEgan #Repost @thekyliehistorian."

Her stunning throwback left her fans stunned into silence as many of them could only comment with emojis, with the heart-eyed face and flame ones proving to be popular choices.

Some did get words out, as one posted: "YES YES YES the hair in the early 90's was everything," and a second added: "These little glimpses of BTS footage are pure gold. Just amazing to see."

A third joked: "It's bigger than you are!" while a fourth compared the Australian beauty to a "rainbow".

Kylie looked so glam

Kylie is a fan of a gorgeous throwback, and with an arsenal of stunning photos in her archive, we can't blame her!

Earlier this month she brought back one of our favourite ever Kylie looks as she modelled a daring golden dress that featured a daring leg split, highlighting her legs.

The golden sequined dress perfectly highlighted all of Kylie's curves and it also matched her luscious hair that cascaded down the sides of her face and onto her shoulders.

Kylie has so many stunning photos on her social media

The look was completed with some unconventional snake bracelets – but the star pulled them off with ease.

Fans loved her stunning photo, and they were quick to rush to the comments as one shared: "Loved this photo. I also remember the header you had on Twitter with the elements (Earth, Air, Fire, Water and Spirit)."

A second complimented: "What a beautiful woman," and a third commented: "Stunning, beautiful and elegant lady," and a fourth seemed to lose their mind as they enthused: "Woah!! Holy [expletive]... you've still got it."

