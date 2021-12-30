Kylie Minogue is pop perfection and her gorgeous looks are just as amazing as her many hit songs, but on Thursday she nearly broke the internet with her latest post.

The Better the Devil You Know hitmaker posed up a storm in a gorgeous pink dress as she showcased her beautifully toned legs during the daring photoshoot. For the photos, the star looked incredible in a flowing pink chiffon dress with a white belt running across it. She had her bare legs out as she posed on what appeared to be a dining room table, sitting up for one photo, and laying all over it for the second.

The singer let her blonde hair flow down her shoulders, and she resembled a movie star with her striking red lipstick and bold makeup.

Kylie chose not to write a caption for her jaw-dropping post, only choosing emojis that matched her pink outfit like a flower and two love hearts.

But her fans had plenty to say about the spectacular shots, as they rushed to the comments to lavish the I Should Be So Lucky singer with praise.

One enthused: "WOW KYLIE!! There's you looking amazing and gorgeous, then there's me looking like a heffalump," while a second joked: "So pretty in pink. Slaying so much you needed a little nap in the 2nd pic."

Kylie looked so beautiful

A third wrote: "Love you queen @kylieminogue hope you have a fantastic new year 2022," and a fourth compared her to a Greek goddess as they complimented: "My gorgeous Aphrodite, Mexico loves you!"

The Australian singer's photoshoots are almost the stuff of legends, and she recently blew fans away when she posed in a gorgeous head-to-toe YSL look, which included a faux fur-trimmed checked wool-blend bouclé mini skirt, a metallic stretch-jersey bodysuit and a green tweed jacket.

She completed the transformation with sheer black tights, pink sandals and purple nails.

As for her makeup, Kylie went all out and ditched her usual natural look for dramatic eyes and deep red lipstick. As for her hair, it was lighter than her usual blonde and styled in Hollywood waves.

The singer constantly wows fans with her sensational looks

Fans were quick to praise her new photos, with many comparing her to Hollywood star Marylin Monroe.

"How are you even for real???" a delighted follower wrote, whilst a second added: "Can't cope with you!"

"Wow! Great look, love it," remarked a third whilst a fourth praised YSL, "Gorgeous! YSL doing Chanel better than Chanel is doing Chanel!"

