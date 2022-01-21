Kylie Minogue resembles a 'goddess' in gorgeous tulle dress The Australian popstar always looks perfect!

Kylie Minogue is a music icon as well as being a fashion superstar, and during the week the star showed just how great her fashion sense is.

The Dancing songstress posed up a storm in a daring green outfit that came complete with a beautiful tulle section that took up the entire lower half of her body. She rocked a stylish ensemble with her top having several large strands, with the singer showing off much the outfit in its full glory in the second photo where she relaxed on a luxurious bed.

The first shot saw her strike a sultry pose while standing barefoot as she gazed down the camera.

Kylie didn't write much for her caption, only posting an orange heart emoji, and most of her fans were rendered speechless by the jaw-dropping photos.

Many commented with flame and heart emojis, with some even using the heart with an arrow emoji.

But some of her followers did leave comments, including her fellow songwriter Olly Alexander, who called her a "goddess".

Kylie always looks sensational!

Another simply said that the singer was "dreamy" with a third adding: "So gorgeous."

Kylie has shown time and again that her photoshoots are something to be reckoned with, with the Better the Devil You Know singer looking pretty in pink last year.

She posed up a storm in a gorgeous pink LANVIN dress as she showcased her beautifully toned legs.

All of her fashion looks are a hit

For the photos, the star wore a beautiful short pink ruffled dress with a long train in technical fabric from the Fall/Winter 2022 Conversation collection by Bruno Sialelli.

She had her bare legs out as she posed on what appeared to be a dining room table, sitting up for one photo, and laying down over it for the second.

The singer let her blonde hair flow down her shoulders, and she resembled a movie star with her striking red lipstick and bold makeup.

Kylie chose not to write a caption for her jaw-dropping post, only choosing emojis that matched her pink outfit - a flower and two love hearts.

