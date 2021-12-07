Kylie Minogue looks unreal in dazzling golden dress – and we're in love The star looked amazing!

Kylie Minogue's unreal looks always leave us speechless and her latest is no exception as she brought back a stunning photo from years ago.

SEE: Kylie Minogue stuns in pink silk dress in rare holiday pictures from Greece

The I Should Be So Lucky singer looked spectacular in a figure-hugging golden dress that featured some daring leg splits that showcased the star's outer thighs. The golden sequined dress perfectly highlighted all of Kylie's curves and it also matched her luscious hair that cascaded down the sides of her face and onto her shoulders. The look was completed with some unconventional snake bracelets – but the star pulled them off with ease.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue wows in leg-split dress for incredible performance

In her caption she teased: "Just a lil pic from a while back. Happy birthday @_williambaker. We really, really, really always liked …. GOLD!"

MORE: Kylie Minogue has fans doing a double-take as she shows off edgy new look in mini skirt

MORE: Kylie Minogue stuns in silver mini dress in very rare photo with boyfriend Paul Solomons

Even though the shot was a throwback the singer later shared a photo with singer Olly Alexander from a gig they performed earlier in the month and she still looked just as young!

Fans loved her stunning photo, and they were quick to rush to the comments as one shared: "Loved this photo. I also remember the header you had on Twitter with the elements (Earth, Air, Fire, Water and Spirit)."

Her look took our breath away

A second complimented: "What a beautiful woman," and a third commented: "Stunning, beautiful and elegant lady," and a fourth seemed to lose their mind as they enthused: "Woah!! Holy [expletive]... you've still got it."

SEE: Kylie Minogue looks like a goddess in her sheer floor-length gown

INSIDE: Dannii Minogue's luxury home near where sister Kylie is moving – details

The Better the Devil You Know songstress is clearly a fan of gold clothing, and she wore a beautiful two-piece in the colour when she performed with Olly.

Gold appears to be one of Kylie's favourite colours

Kylie, 53, looked divine in the slinky gold two-piece consisting of flared trousers and a one-shoulder top that featured an asymmetrical design. With her blonde tresses left loose around her shoulders, she accentuated her beauty with smokey eyes, a touch of blush and a blush lip.

READ: Kylie Minogue gives up fairytale cottage ahead of Australia move

SEE: Kylie Minogue stuns in denim mini skirt and boyfriend's shirt following return to UK

After performing, Aussie-born beauty Kylie said: "Surprising everyone on stage was so much fun – we've been planning it for a while, and it's been so hard to not tell anyone!

"The venue was perfect for such an intimate gig and I loved the opportunity to connect up close and personal with fans. It's rare to share these moments and it was all the sweeter with the beautiful Olly Alexander. It was definitely a night to remember!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.