Helena Christensen goes swimming in sheer white dress in breathtaking photo

Helena Christensen always looks fantastic and ensured all eyes were on her in her latest social media photo.

The Danish supermodel took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself taking a dip in the ocean, dressed in a sheer white dress.

The 53-year-old often shares photos and videos of herself plunging into the icy water and she says her coldwater dips are what helps keep her young.

Helena explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape. Helena previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing.

Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

She further added to Harper's Bazaar that pole dancing is the "hardest" exercise she has ever done, but that the results are incredible.

The star said: "It is the hardest physical activity I have ever done in my life and I have so much awe and respect for pole dancers… the perception of it as seedy doesn't even annoy me; it goes right over the top of my head. To people who think like that, I want to say, 'well, you just go try it.'"

Helena also told the publication about her healthy approach to fitness. "I don't have any rules, so if I was going to put having a healthy approach to life and balance into words, it would be, 'how do I ensure that I can keep eating as much as possible and still stay strong and fit?'

"That's where hardcore workouts come in as then I can still totally indulge in my obsession with food.

"To someone who is worried about their weight, I wouldn't talk so much about eating as I would say, just go box. Eat whatever you like, within reason, and deal with any concerns, in a physically active way."

