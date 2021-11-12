Helena Christensen causes a meltdown in low-cut bodysuit in jaw-dropping new photos The supermodel looked unreal

Helena Christensen caused a meltdown with her latest Instagram post that saw her wearing a plunging bodysuit and nothing else.

The 52-year-old supermodel left little to the imagination as she posed for a seductive mirror selfie in a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a shoot for her Staerk&Christensen lifestyle brand. Helena looked incredible in the low-cut number that also featured a high-legged cut that showcased her long, toned legs.

Helena's brunette hair was styled in an array of voluminous curls, and she accessorized with a chunky chain-link silver necklace and red nail polish for a pop of color.

"BTS glam and a little black number," she captioned the images, which also gave a glimpse at what appeared to be another revealing look that featured a cut-out across her chest.

Fans were quick to react to the jaw-dropping photos, with one responding: "How gorgeous can one be?" A second said: "Look at your eyes and your luxurious hair!"

A third added: "Absolute goddess!" While a fourth remarked: "Still the most beautiful woman alive!"

Helena looked incredible in her bodysuit

Helena's appearance often has fans questioning how she manages to stay in such great shape, and she's the first to admit that she works hard to maintain her figure.

She previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing. Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

It's by far the only thing she does to stay in tip-top condition though, as she also credits icy cold dips for looking and feeling fantastic. She insists daily plunges into the chilly water do wonders for her mind and body.

Helena works hard to maintain her figure

Helena explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

