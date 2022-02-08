We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been teasing her fans with the most stunning images of herself wearing a breathtaking princess dress on Instagram for a few days now.

Posing in a champagne coloured ball gown complete with ruffled tiers and an embellished bodice, we finally know why she donned this glorious frock.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby announced Kirstie Le Marque collaboration

Taking to the online portal on Tuesday morning, wearing the same dress, the TV star revealed she has launched a perfume.

Holly looked breathtaking as she posed in her stunning gown with her new perfume

Alongside a stunning snap of herself holding the bottle, the This Morning presenter wrote: "It’s here! My very first perfume (borrowed from) The Wild @wyldemoon …We can't take from Mother Nature, but we can borrow a little of her magic here and there…(borrowed from) The Wild enlivens the senses with notes of Bergamot, Geranium, Blackcurrant, Jasmine, Rose and Mint…I’ve been wearing this perfume since the day we got the scent just right and I can’t wait for you to wear it too… she’s super special … Available now in the WYLDE Boutique. @wyldemoon."

(borrowed from) The Wild Eau de Parfum 50ml, £42.00, Wylde Moon

She added: "Scent marks memory in the most profound way. (borrowed from) The Wild transports you to the thick of nature - conjuring the heady aroma of a wild country garden after rainfall. I just love how it energises and invigorates."

The perfume has notes of Bergamot, Geranium, Blackcurrant, Jasmine, Rose and Mint

Costing £42 for 50ml, we are loving the simple bottle, too. It has gold accents and comes with a delightful tassel. It would look so chic on your dressing table. Grab yourself a bottle before it sells out!

Also, while stocks last, when you purchase a (borrowed from) The Wild perfume, you will get a voucher code giving you 50% off a full price ticket for any English National Opera performance until the end of their current season. How amazing is that?

