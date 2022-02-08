Lily Collins dazzles in latest selfies taken from inside the bathroom

Beatriz Colon
Lily Collins shared on Instagram a series of bathroom pictures wearing a sequin Emily in Paris look
Lily Collins is undoubtedly just as stylish as her iconic character Emily, from Emily in Paris. The actress dazzled fans with her latest set of sultry pictures.
Lily made none other than the bathroom the ultimate photoshoot location, posing in front of a red-tiled wall in a series of editorial poses.
Only the Emily in Paris star could make a public bathroom look so chic. The red tiles of the ladies room perfectly reflected on the star's sequin mini dress which featured a nostalgic 80s style one-shoulder cut with a voluminous sleeve.
Lily captioned the pictures of her leaning forward and back with: "Girls in the bathroom like…" and fans absolutely raved over the post. "Okaaayyyy!!!" someone commented, while others said things like "I've been waiting all day for your post" and even "God is a woman" referring to the popular Ariana Grande song.
The actress credited her look to iconic stylist Patricia Field, who is responsible not only for the costume design and all the fabulous outfits from both seasons of Emily in Paris, but she is also the woman behind the unforgettable looks of Sex and the City.
Lily poses for her Instagram
Patricia reposted Lily's image to her stories, and wrote: "Werrrrrk." The actress also tagged Emily in Paris' other costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi, who frequently shares videos of how the looks come to life.
Since the second installment of Emily in Paris aired last December, Lily has been keen to share behind-the-scenes as well as glimpses of her dressed up in character, and this was another one of them.
Lily shares image from the set of her hit Netflix show
Though Emily in Paris has already aired, Lily will be busy filming a third installment, as well as promoting her latest movie, Windfall, a thriller also starring Jason Segel.
