Emma Roberts' leg-lengthening swimsuit photo has fans saying the same thing

Emma Roberts spent her 31st birthday on 10 February immersed in nature – and she looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in the makeup-free swimsuit snap.

Posting a photo on Instagram, the Wild Child actress – who is a mother to son Rhodes – looked ready for a dip in the stream as she stood on a rock sporting a bold orange swimsuit that highlighted her toned figure and long legs. Her blonde hair was left in loose waves that fell past her shoulders as she stared towards the sky.

WATCH: Julia Roberts pens sweet tribute to her 'magical' niece Emma Roberts

"Thank you for the birthday wishes. Feeling very grateful and loved! #31," Emma captioned the photo, and her followers were quick to share birthday wishes and comment on her appearance.

"Literally gorgeous," and, "Absolutely freaking stunning," were just some of the sweet messages left by her fans.

The actress celebrated her 31st birthday with this gorgeous river photo

Meanwhile, Emma's aunt Julia Roberts also shared a birthday tribute on her own social media page with a video of the pair wearing matching party hats and party blowers with deadpan expressions. The Pretty Woman star, 54, wrote: "Happy Birthday Magical One! Oh how I love you."

If you want to get your hands on a vibrant orange one-piece like Emma's ahead of the summer season, we've tracked down a gorgeous version with a halterneck and low back – perfect for complementing a tan.

Myra Swim orange swimsuit, £180/$215, Selfridges

Emma's latest photo comes just days after she sported a stunning red swimsuit with a plunging neckline during her dreamy vacation.

She was spending time at the Auberge Resorts' Hacienda Alta Gracia, a tropical hotel known as a "holistic well-being" resort situated in the Talamanca Mountains of Costa Rica. Emma posed in the property's stone pool with trees towering over her, as she floated with her arms stretched out.

Emma shared a peek inside her holiday in Costa Rica

She captioned her Instagram post: "The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place… the most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind-blowing experiences."

Emma previously discussed how she's been trying to cut down her plastic consumption, including the clothes in her wardrobe. "I'm a big vintage shopper," she told InStyle. "My friends and I are very into trading. I'm always interested in giving my clothing another life, so I would never get rid of anything.

"I always pass it on and say to my friends, 'Wear it or pass it on with love,' just to keep it getting passed on, because there's always someone that will enjoy wearing something that you're over."

