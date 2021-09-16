Kelly Ripa dazzles in a whimsical dress that Katy Perry would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

One thing the fashion-obsessed love about Kelly Ripa is the versatility of her style. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star can wow whether she’s wearing a pair of silky high-waist pants, a mini dress, or a casual workout set.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes a statement in leg-lengthening satin pants you’ll want too

So, it was no surprise that the daytime TV host dazzled yet again when she walked out to the show’s set on Thursday wearing a dreamy printed dress from celeb-loved Danish brand Stine Goya.

Kelly wowed in a Stine Goya dress as she interviewed Jessica Chastain

The dress, which Kelly first wore in July of last year, features a figure-flattering waist tie, and Kelly paired the look with suede nude sandals. It’s a great staple piece to have on hand since it works well as a transitional piece, and can be worn in the fall, spring, or summer on cooler days.

The look was so popular that it sold out after Kelly wore it, but we found another Stine Goya dress on Nordstrom that fashionistas are going crazy over.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wore her PJS as an outfit on Live With Kelly and Ryan - and nailed it

Kelly is just the latest star to rock the popular brand. Katy Perry has also sported the designer’s ensembles, as have Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more.

Katy Perry made fans swoon in a polka dot Stine Goya dress

The breezy dress aside, the style maven interviewed Jessica Chastain on the show, who wowed in a vibrant yellow body-hugging sleeveless dress that featured a pleated skirt. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star finished the look with gold metallic pumps.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa wows in an edgy leather skirt you can’t miss

MORE: Kelly Ripa steals the show in a silk figure-flattering dress you can’t miss

Kelly also turned heads when she strutted out onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan set this week in a chic look we want in our closets asap.

The daytime TV host wowed in the monochromatic girl boss look of our dreams on Wednesday, wearing a black button-down top paired with silk black pants that were topped with a white stripe on the side of each leg.

Kelly's satin black pants are so chic!

Kelly wore her blonde hair in her signature soft waves and paired the outfit with black stiletto pumps and a thin gold necklace.

Cohost Ryan Seacrest matched her look in a black suit teamed with a black top underneath, and their guest, Diane Lane, did too, wearing a collared blouse with a pleated black skirt.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.