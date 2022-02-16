Ciara stuns in silky mini dress for jaw-dropping beach date with Russell Wilson

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're not sure what's more impressive – Ciara's incredible Valentine's Day outfit or the jaw-dropping beach date her husband, Russell Wilson, took her on to celebrate.

MORE: Inside Ciara's sprawling $6.7m Seattle home she shares with husband Russell Wilson

The Level Up singer looked gorgeous in a silky red mini dress by her own fashion brand, Lita By Ciara, which featured a cowl neck and skimmed her incredible curves. Even going barefoot, the singer's legs still looked endless as they peaked out beneath a beautiful floral robe by Dolce & Gabbana.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara stuns in body-skimming silk dress on jaw-dropping beach date

Posting clips on her Instagram Stories, Ciara revealed the impressive date her NFL husband had orchestrated – and we've never seen so many rose petals!

Not only did the Seattle Seahawks quarterback flood their home with bouquets of flowers and giant heart-shaped balloons, but he also drove her to what appeared to be a private beach lined with candles.

MORE: Ciara smoulders in black gown in romantic beach video with Russell Wilson

MORE: Ciara blows fans away as she dances in bodysuit and combat boots

There were also flower archways and picnic tables laid out with more flowers and candles and a burning log fire – all topped off with an incredible view!

Ciara looked gorgeous in her red mini dress

The outing comes after Ciara supported her husband of six years at the 2022 NFL Honors last Thursday. Putting on another show-stopping display, the mom-of-three turned heads in a plunging black dress that exposed her chest and featured cut-outs at her waist and a sky-high thigh slit.

If that wasn't enough, Ciara floored her fans again when she changed into another daring dress to attend Mary J. Blige's pre-show Super Bowl party.

GET THE LOOK:

Lita By Ciara Silk Slip Dress, $248, Nordstrom

Opting for another black dress, this one featured a deep neckline and a plunging back, with cut-outs across her chest, waist, and thighs that were held together by crisscrossed ties.

Ciara further dazzled fans as she debuted her latest hair transformation as well. The singer took her subtle blonde highlights to the next level and revealed her new stunning, much blonder locks.

Fans were absolutely stunned by the outfit, with one commenting: "Ciara you are one in a million." A second said: "Slays every time," and a third added: "Wow what a dress."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.