Ciara's looks always leave her fans stunned, alongside a lots of other adjectives, but on Wednesday a coat she wore caused a stir.

The Level Up singer was modelling what appeared to be a fur coat from her new fashion brand, Lita, and she bore some similarity to Disney character Cruella de Vil.

WATCH: Ciara reveals her weight loss plan after having son Win

"Bobcat C," she teased in the comments, as she posed up a storm in the item, and some of her followers immediately fell in love.

Many were left speechless and commented with strings of flame and heart emojis, but others left beautiful compliments for the mother-of-three.

One enthused: "One thing about Ciara, is she NEVER GOES OUT OF STYLE," and second noted her Disney resemblance, as they penned: "Cruella vibes."

A third added: "Whoaaaa supermodel status!"

Ciara looked incredible - but some fans worried about the material

But some fans were a little uncertain over the material, as one said: "Faux fur I hope," before another quickly agreed: "Same."

People can be rest-assured that the item is faux-fur, as are all the other similar items.

We couldn't find the exact coat that Ciara was modelling in her fierce post, but there is an incredibly similar one on sale. The amour faux fur coat comes in a king cheetah print, and is available in sizes from small to extra-large.

The stunning piece can be purchased for $748 and 3% of every purchase will go directly to the Why Not You Foundation, Ciara and her husband's non-profit organisation, "which is dedicated to empowering today's youth."

Amour Faux Fur Coat, $748.00, Nordstrom

The 35-year-old often leaves her fans speechless with some incredible fashions, and she recently stunned as she enjoyed a beautiful date night with husband Russell Wilson.

In the gorgeous snap, the singer styled out a chic, ribbed off-the-shoulder dress that also came from her new Lita line.

The curve-hugging number, which was lined with buttons down the front, perfectly flattered Ciara's figure.

