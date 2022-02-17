Cecilia Vega shows off patriotic new outfit that has fans seeing triple The TV star knows her way around the White House

Cecilia Vega's adventures as ABC's Chief White House Correspondent and occasional Good Morning America anchor often involves some fun moments, although a recent one had fans in hysterics.

The TV reporter took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit for her trip to the White House along with other members of her team.

The three women had all coincidentally coordinated in matching black tops and pants, down to the black sneakers with white soles.

However, it was their coats that really sealed the deal, with each wearing one of the colors of the United States flag in a truly serendipitous moment of patriotism.

"When the ladies of the @abcnews White House team all show up in the same outfit and shoes and patriotic colors," she captioned her post.

Fans and friends were left in hysterics, as one wrote: "I can hear the national anthem," and a second added: "News team assemble!"

Cecilia and her colleagues ended up in patriotic outfits

A third said: "Ok… all of you 'Got The Memo'," with ABC colleague Rebecca Jarvis also commenting: "And by the dawn's early light!"

The history-making reporter has become a well-known face to GMA viewers, not just for her White House broadcasts, but also for her duties as a stand-in anchor on the main table alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan.

She recently also shared photos from her White House coverage that showed how much progress had been made since she'd joined.

Cecilia shared two photographs, one from the present day highlighting a room with a majority of female journalists, and another taken from the foot level, showing her brightly patterned heel against a slew of men's shoes.

The ABC anchor highlighted the change in the White House press room

"Now vs then. Look at that front row," she captioned her post, and many immediately commended her on the work she'd done, with several also asking for more details about her eye-catching footwear.

