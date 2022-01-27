Former NFL player Michael Strahan has shared the incredible news that he has created a limited-edition "exclusive Super Bowl LVI collection" that includes varsity jackets, t-shirts, and hoodies.

"Excited to announce our Starter X @michaelstrahanbrand collab becomes available on 2.5!," the Good Morning America star shared on social media with fans. Posting a video on his page, he revealed he has teamed up with G-III Apparel Group, and popped in to see the "new collab".

WATCH: GMA’s Michael Strahan drops incredible Super Bowl collection

The black jacket features a blue and white star design, and reads "Super Bowl Fifty-Six Los Angeles" across the back. The blue jacket features palm tree designs and a wide pale yellow band running through the middle.

The 56th Super Bowl will take place on 13 February at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium.

Fire emojis littered the comments section as fans praised the designs.

"Looking great Michael, you have the style and class," commented one fan as another added: "I'm feeling those jackets."

The limited edition jackets drop on 5 February

The Michael Strahan Collection launched in 2015 and expanded into activewear under the MSX moniker the following year. The new collection's varsity jackets will retail between $195-220,and there will also be track jackets ($135-155), hoodies ($120), T-shirts ($50 to $75) and women’s varsity jackets ($185) available.

The collection drops on 5 February and will be available from Sheikh, Fanatics/NFL Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods and at The NFL Experience.

Michael sacks Tom Brady in the 2007 Super Bowl

Michael played just one season of football in high school before he landed himself a scholarship from Texas Southern University.

He was drafted as a senior and played all 15 seasons of his career with the New York Giants.

He remains tied with T.J. Watt for the most NFL single-season quarterback sacks, and helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007.

