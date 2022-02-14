Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer wow fans with coordinating Valentine's Day outfits in new picture The two couldn't be more adorable and on theme

Lara Spencer and Robin Roberts are a sight to behold in the latest picture of the two. The co-hosts truly wowed fans with their coordinating outfits for Good Morning America.

Lara shared a picture on Instagram of Robin and herself commemorating Valentine's Day, and it couldn't be more adorable.

In honor of the special day, the co-hosts donned fabulous blouse and skirt looks with different red and pink prints. The two looked cute as ever, as Lara wore pink stiletto pumps and Robin wore the same in red, both of them creating a heart symbol with their hands for the picture.

Lara captioned the heartwarming Valentine's Day post with: "We are ALL IN on LOVE here on GMA this morning. Hope you all have a very Happy Valentine's Day."

Fans raved about the ladies' on theme looks, commenting: "You two looked gorgeous this morning," and "Beautiful ladies inside and out!" as well as "Love the pink and red color scheme!"

Lara's sweet post

Robin always lets fans get a glimpse of her dressing room, as she shares videos every morning titled Glam Fam where she offers fans a motivational message and prayer. She started off today's by greeting her crew and viewers with: "Good morning my Valentine's!"

"Have a blessed day, and be a blessing," she told her fans from her dressing room full of mementos and memorabilia, as they wished the star a very happy Valentine's Day in return.

Lara also shared on Instagram not only her sweet picture with Robin, but a heartwarming tribute to her husband as well.

Lara and her husband Rick

She captioned a series of pictures of the couple during various tropical vacations with: "Happy Valentine's Day to the sunshine of my life." Her husband is entrepreneur Richard McVey, and they married in 2018 in Vail, Colorado. Lara was previously married to David Haffenreffer, who she shares kids Katherine and Duff with.

