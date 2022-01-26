Cecilia Vega announces exciting news that makes one special viewer's day The GMA host has been serving as one of the three main anchors

Cecilia Vega gave fans a reason to be emotional as she gave one of Good Morning America's fans an incredible bit of news.

The morning show host, who has been filling in for Robin Roberts during her absence on the show's central table, spoke to 11-year-old Aubrey on the air.

The young student was a finalist for GMA's Super Kid competition that would assign a lucky child viewer to be their correspondent for the Super Bowl.

After presenting her package displaying all the work she'd done for the community, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Cecilia all spoke to Aubrey about her aspirations.

Cecilia then revealed to the stunned fan that she would be getting a special message from her favorite player Derek Carr, who announced that she'd won the competition.

Excited and overwhelmed by the news, Aubrey simply responded to the question about how her friends would react by with: "I think they're going to be super excited for me and happy that I got this opportunity, which I am."

Cecilia broke the news to Aubrey that she would be their Super Bowl Kid Correspondent

The GMA Instagram page shared the heartwarming clip of Cecilia breaking the news to Aubrey with the caption: "POV: @raiders' @derekcarrqb just told you that you're going to be #GMA's Super Bowl Kid Correspondent! Congratulations Aubrey!"

Fans reacted with heartwarming messages of love and wishes for the new correspondent, with one saying: "Wonder woman reporting live."

Another added: "POV is really doing a great job, and congrats to Aubrey," and a third wrote: "Fantastic! Good for her. How exciting," and many others reacting with heart emojis.

The history-making journalist has stepped in on several occasions over the past few instalments to host alongside George and Michael as one of the main GMA anchors.

Robin is now hosting GMA from home

With Robin now hosting virtually from home, Cecilia continues on the central table, with the four of them balancing duties between them.

