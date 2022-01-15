Tracee Ellis Ross has got all the moves! The Black-ish actress looked like a bright bombshell in a figure-flattering dress with the most amazing fringed detailing.

The star took to Instagram to dance for her fans in a cute clip which they went wild for.

In the video, Tracee wore her hair in a natural afro and her bold yellow dress looked fabulous on her.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross as a blonde has to be seen to be believed

As she moved the fringe swayed with her and the chic, black beading on her sleeve topped off the dress.

"Another day, another yellow dress that I'm absolutely obsessed with," she wrote. "Catch me and my fringe on @latenightseth tonight #blackish."

Her fans fell over themselves to compliment her and commented: "The internet called - it's broken," and personal trainer Tracy Anderson added: "This is OUT of this UNIVERSE EPIC."

Tracee looked amazing in her yellow dress

Others marveled at her edgy decor inside her Los Angeles home and commented: "That room," and said the entire video was, "Everything".

Tracee knows how to make a statement with her fashion and her home decor too.

She opened up about her zen space to Shape magazine and said it had become her ultimate, "meditation space".

Tracee is a style icon

Inside, it's an eclectic mix of bold colors and calm spaces. The luxury pad boasts amazing views across Los Angeles and the outside area is just as beautiful as the inside.

Tracee has a pool and her pride and joy are her picturesque lemon trees. She planted them herself and told Vogue: "I am serious about my lemons!"

