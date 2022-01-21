Tracee Ellis Ross turns up the wow factor with a brand new look The Black-ish actress posed up a storm

Where are the curls? Tracee Ellis Ross gave Tyra Banks a run for her money with some supermodel-worthy posing on Instagram on Friday and her new look was fierce.

The daughter of Diana Ross pulled out all the stops as she vogued her way through a photoshoot with ease.

Tracee - who is a former model - delighted her social media followers as she 'worked it' for the camera wearing a stylish black suit.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross poses up a storm as she shows off bold new hairstyle

While her poses were a hit, so was her hair! The Black-ish actress had her locks scraped back into an edgy, high ponytail which stuck straight up to the heavens and she even very short bangs.

She captioned the video: "Workin it… hard," and fans immediately began commenting. "Your Pose Game is Superb my Dear," wrote one, while another added: "A pro. We need to see the pictures after," and many more said they loved what she had done to her hair.

Earlier this month, Tracee turned heads because of her hair again - and this time she was a blonde.

Tracee knows how to make a style statement

The fun-loving actress tried on a few different looks in an Instagram post

Tracee was "getting wiggy with it," as she went from a dark curly afro to long red locks and black sleek tresses too. But it was the final look, with curly blonde hair which stole the show.

Her fans giggled at the fun video as Tracee belted out, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Let it Go too. They commented: "You are hilariously good! Lol Hugs," and, "Tracee you're something else, that is absolutely phenomenal."

Tracee is the daughter of Diana Ross

They also weighed in with what look they liked best, but most preferred her natural black hair.

The eighth season of Black-ish recently premiered, and fans are sad that this will be the last instalment.

When she posted a social media message announcing the 4 January release date, some viewers were even brought to tears.

After the wrap party in December, she said: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride."

