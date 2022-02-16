Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in all-black ensemble alongside Girlfriends cast

Tracee Ellis Ross is the queen of fashion, and she constantly proves that over on her Instagram feed, and the star has done it once again in her latest post.

The daughter of Diana Ross posed in a plunging black dress alongside three of her co-stars – Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks – from Girlfriends and even in a crowd she still stood out from the rest. Tracee modeled a stunning black dress with a plunging neckline – and she even resembled her famous mom in the throwback photo.

In her caption, she wrote: "Girlfriends gallery shoot! What season do you think this was?" and it sparked a huge response from her fans.

One of the first to respond was Jill, who really had been taken down memory lane by the snapshot, as she said: "OMG! I don't even remember this. LOVE."

Others tried playing along with Tracee's game, as one suggested: "Has to be one of the earliest seasons. Lin doesn't have her hand tattoos yet," and another guessed: "It has to be Season 2 only bcs Lynn hairstyle was diff in season 1."

But another fan spoke about the impact that the show continues to have on them, as they explained: "I'm still watching it daily. This show never gets old. Love my girlfriends."

Tracee shared a nostalgic shot

Girlfriends ran from 2000 to 2008 and Tracee starred as Joan Carol Clayton Esq, the unofficial "Den Mother" for the other main characters.

The show was critically acclaimed, and it even scooped two awards, winning the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Support Actor at the NAACP Awards.

Tracee doesn't mind treating her followers to a trip down memory lane, and earlier this month she thrilled them with a look at one of her old photoshoots.

Girlfriends amassed a huge fanbase

Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish star posted a nostalgic clip of herself posing in front of the camera, dressed in a sequin mini dress and stilettos.

The actress rocked long hair and bangs and a bold makeup look, and looked to be having the time of her life.

"Ooh she was cute! 2019 was a fun year," Tracee wrote alongside the footage, which was liked over 45,000 times. "YES!" one fan commented, alongside a fire emoji, while another wrote: "Stunningly beautiful boss queen." A third added: "Beyond beautiful," alongside a love heart emoji.

The star is no stranger to the camera, having enjoyed a successful career as a model before making her break into the acting industry.

