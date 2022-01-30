Tracee Ellis Ross wows fans with latest poolside photo

Tracee Ellis Ross is absolutely glowing in her latest picture posted to Instagram. The Black-ish star shared a slew of candid images where the actress is sitting on the floor, and while in some she is dressed in full glam, she snuck in an image of herself sporting nothing but a towel.

The cheeky picture features Tracee sitting cross-legged on a wooden floor. She seems to be fresh out of a dip in the stunning pool behind her, and the backdrop to the picture's stunning setting is an incredible wall of trees impossible to see past.

Fans and celebrities alike raved about the star's ranging looks in the images, and created puns in response to Tracee's caption on the post. She wrote: "Floor dump… there were so many more," since all of the pictures take place on the ground.

WATCH: Tracee on YouTube's Hot Ones

Rita Wilson commented: "You floor me," while others said things like "Great way to get grounded" as well as "I love your aura."

Tracee recently celebrated the incredible news that her comedy series Black-ish has been nominated for eight NAACP awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee.

The impressive nominations come just as Black-ish comes to an end after eight seasons. The popular comedy spawned two spin-off series, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

Though the show has come to an end, Tracee keps fans delighted and laughing, most recently with an appearance on YouTube’s Hot Ones, a series where celebrities are interviewed while simultaneously eating wings drenched in hot sauces that become progressively spicier.

