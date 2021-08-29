Carrie Underwood surrounded by family as she marks special occasion with stunning new photos The country star has a legion of fans around the world

Carrie Underwood had reason to celebrate over the weekend and made sure to tell her fans.

The country star is used to travelling the country for work, but on Saturday it was extra special as she was back in her hometown of Oklahoma.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared a series of photos of herself performing on stage, alongside a heartfelt message.

"Home sweet Oklahoma! It always feels good to be surrounded by friends and family," she wrote.

"Thanks, everyone, for rocking out with us and thanks, @theswonbrothers for the reunion!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so awesome!" while another wrote: "Glad you got to play in Oklahoma!" A third added: "This is the best ever!"

Carrie Underwood was delighted to be back in her hometown performing

Carrie was raised in Oklahoma by parents Carole and Steve, and has two older sisters, Shanna and Stephanie.

From an early age she was interested in performing and sang at her local church. When she was 14, somebody in the area arranged for Carrie to go to Nashville to audition for Capitol Records.

The award-winning singer with her husband Mike Fisher and son

While she was accepted, her contract was cancelled when the company manager changed. On the experience, Carrie said: "I honestly think it's a lot better that nothing came out of it now, because I wouldn't have been ready then.

Everything has a way of working out." As she got older, the star gave up on the idea of becoming a singer and went to study mass communication at university, however everything changed when she auditioned for American Idol in 2004, and became the series four winner.

The singer won American Idol in 2004

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

When she's not working, the singer loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Carrie is married to Mike Fisher, and they share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

