Alex Scott looks flawless in skinny jeans and oversized coat

Matthew Moore
Alex Scott always turns our heads when it comes to her fashion, and the presenter did just that with an impressive lift selfie
Alex Scott knows how to style out any look, and she proved that on Friday when she shared an impressive lift selfie.
The Football Focus star looked sensational in the photo she shared to her Instagram Stories, where she styled out a pair of skinny jeans, an oversized coat and a black top that featured a striking orange and yellow collar. The star appeared to be heading somewhere sunny, as she'd decided to add a pair of sunglasses to her outfit, despite the long February nights.
She also carried with her a large green bag, and to the right of the shot was what appeared to be a suitcase. She didn't caption the shot, but she did add the track Take Me Away, by Sinéad Harnett.
Last week, Alex proved her fashion credentials when she headed to London Fashion Week, and she looked jaw-dropping in the ensemble that she wore out.
The 37-year-old opted for a chic geometric jacquard jacket, complete with statement shoulders and double-breasted buttons.
The One Show presenter rocked her oversized look with a pair of high-rise leather boots, accessorising with matching black leather gloves and silver jewellery.
Alex appears to be heading off somewhere
The presenter levelled up her look with a sleek, side part ponytail styled into crimped waves. Alex rocked exaggerated false lashes, a dramatic smokey eyeshadow and a satiny lip colour in mocha to complement her tonal outfit.
We've been a fan of the star's glamorous looks of late, even if they don't always go to plan. On Saturday, Alex took to Instagram to reveal a major wardrobe malfunction that forced her to go live on air with a hole in her jumper.
The star was due to head out to present Football Focus when she realised that her maroon knit jumper was sporting a rip at the seam. Filming a comic video of herself making the realisation, Alex revealed in the caption that she hadn't brought a spare one with her.
