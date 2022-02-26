Alex Scott looks flawless for new photoshoot – and look at her bag The Football Focus presenter took us by surprise

Alex Scott can enchant with whatever she wears, and she proved that on Saturday when she posed up a storm for a daring new photoshoot.

The Football Focus presenter looked as flawless as ever as she styled out a black jumper with matching shorts that was studded with glittering jewels in the shape of a flower. But there were two things that really stood out from her shoot, which took place in a glass elevator, her beautiful clutch bag that was draped in diamonds that stretched down to the floor and her athletic figure.

The former footballer showed off how toned her pins were back from her footballing days, and she looked ready to head to back to the pitch at any time.

Alex had fun with the photo collage that she shared to Instagram, with one photo being a red sign reading: "Sorry, temporarily out of service," and the final slide featuring a cartoon lift attendant asking: "What floor please?"

Alex repeated one of her jokey slides for the caption of her dreamy shoot, as she teased: "Sorry out of service."

She also shared one of the images, that had a blurry filter applied over it, to her Instagram Stories and joked: "Adding music to my Stories and it keeps going all blurry, dunno what's going on."

Alex looked flawless in the photoshoot

Her fans were mostly left speechless by her jaw-dropping photos, and many shared flame and heart-eyed face emojis in the comments.

Close friend Jay Birmingham questioned: "Space for a little 1?," to which Alex sweetly responded: "Always."

"Stunning as always, Alex," complimented a second, while a third added: "Looking very elegant, Alex."

The former footballer always has the best looks

The 37-year-old turned heads on Friday when she styled out a pair of skinny jeans, an oversized coat and a black top that featured a striking orange and yellow collar.

She appeared to be heading somewhere sunny, as she'd decided to add a pair of sunglasses to her outfit, despite the long February nights.

She also carried with her a large green bag, and to the right of the shot was what appeared to be a suitcase.

She didn't caption the shot, but she did add the track Take Me Away, by Sinéad Harnett.

