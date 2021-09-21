Stylish split-front trousers are trending for autumn - it's the Victoria Beckham-approved trend to wear now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Let's be real – it's Victoria Beckham's world and we're just living in it. Since launching her eponymous brand, VB has become the ultimate trendsetter and back in 2019 she first introduced the fashion world to the infinitely stylish front-split trousers.

Inspiring A-listers and influencers alike, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted rocking the designer's go-to split-front trousers, and now you can too! We've rounded up the best on-trend split-hem trousers for autumn, courtesy of Marks & Spencer, River Island, ASOS and more. Whether you're heading back to the office or looking for the perfect partywear pair, these are our favourite finds for fall...

Black Split Hem Trouser, £22, ASOS

An everyday staple, these black split-front trousers will go with just about everything – and at £22 they're an absolute bargain!

Checked Split Front Skinny Trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer

Combining two seasonal trends in one, Marks & Spencer's split-front trousers are adorned in a contemporary checked print.

Navy Leather Split Hem Detail Trouser, £199.20, Karen Millen

If you're all about the leather look, Karen Millen has you covered. Reduced in the sale, these split-front trousers come in navy, black, nude and tan.

Purple Side Slit Knit Trousers, £59.99, Mango

Inject some colour into your autumn wardrobe with Mango's purple pair.

Black Split Hem Leggings, £17, River Island

Sitting high up on the waist, River Island's split-front leggings feature a faux leather waistline and chic side zip fastenings.

Slim High Waist Slit Trousers, £75, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' beige split-front trousers remind us of Hailey Bieber's favourite pair from Musier Paris.

Black Split Front Skinny Trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer

Uber flattering, M&S' classic split-leg skinny trousers can be worn all year round.

Petite Split Hem Trousers, £95.20, Karen Millen

We're obsessed with these petite wine-coloured trousers from Karen Millen.

High Waist Split Hem Trousers, £29.99, Zara

Team Zara's split-hem trousers with everything from jumpers to crop tops and statement shirts.

