Kelly Ripa has best response to criticism of husband Mark Consuelos' Halloween costume The couple created quite the look

Kelly Ripa doesn't disappoint when it comes to spooky season and fans have been eagerly awaiting what she'll go as for Halloween this year.

But when she made her first reveal on Instagram alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Friday, some of the responses were unexpected.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted a photo with her handsome other half in which they were wearing 1940s clothing.

She captioned the image: "Mom and Dad just returned from the #1940s to remind you to tune in today for #LiveHalloween It’s Out Of This World."

While many of her fans flew into a frenzy over their gorgeous appearance together, some had an issue with Mark's too-tight pants.

"Love that dress!!! However, no man in the 40's was wearing their suits that tight," wrote one, while another mirrored the statement and added: "Not sure the 40's pants fit quite like that, but who's complaining?"

Fans were in a frenzy over Mark's tight trousers

Andy Cohen also chimed in and wrote: "Daddy's pants," which sparked a reaction from Kelly herself who simply quipped: "It's a Halloween tradition," which was rewarded with strings of crying with laughter and applause emojis.

Kelly has promised a whole host of fun outfits for this year's festivities and has been excited for the show's annual Halloween showdown.

Ahead of the show she shared some of her most iconic looks to date from over the years.

Kelly and Mark never disappoint when it comes to their Halloween efforts

In one image she reminded her Instagram followers of the time she ditched her long hair in favour of a short pixie cut and stubble, as she channeled her co-star Ryan Seacrest.

Other looks to date that Kelly has rocked have included Morticia Addams, Barbie and Moira from Schitt's Creek.

The Halloween special this year will feature an incredible 40 costume changes, and will have many references to some of the hit TV shows from the past year, including The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris and The Masked Singer.

