Penny Lancaster has legs for days in micro mini dress and killer heels The Loose Women star enjoyed date night with husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster put on a very leggy display on Friday night as she joined her husband Rod Stewart for a special date.

The couple got glammed up for an evening at London Fashion Week's prestigious Icon Ball – which raised money for NHS Charities Together and WellChild – at The Landmark London.

Penny looked sensational in a mini black blazer dress that skimmed just below her thighs, elongating her legs with a pair of towering black and gold heels.

Penny Lancaster joins Police charity for beautiful mountain tribute

The Loose Women star's outfit featured a V-neckline and military-style gold buttons running down the middle, on the collar, and the pockets.

Rod matched his wife in an equally chic outfit, rocking a black suit, white shirt with crown adornments, and a pair of black, floral-patterned loafers.

The couple – who married in 2007 – put on an amorous display, kissing and cuddling on the red carpet and inside the venue.

Penny looked stunning in her military-style blazer dress

In June, they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a romantic adventure down the River Thames. The mother-of-two shared a snap from their date night on Instagram and it showed the pair inside a Gentleman's Motor Yacht named Sigrid of Chelsea.

The couple looked stunning with Penny opting for a maxi dress and Rod wearing yellow trousers and a quirky blazer.

"Celebrating our 14th wedding anniversary on #sigridofchelsea in aid of @chainofhopeuk #london #thethames," Penny captioned the post.

The couple have been married since 2007

Penny shares two children with Rod, sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten. He is also a father to six other children from previous relationships.

His first daughter, Sarah Streeter, was born in 1963 and was raised by adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

Meanwhile, Rod shares Kimberly, 42, and Sean, 41, with ex-wife Alana Stewart, daughter Ruby, 34, with ex-partner Kelly Emberg and Renee, 29, and Liam, 27, with his second wife, Rachel Hunter.

