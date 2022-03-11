Holly Willoughby surprises in thigh-split sequin dress and feathers – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby amazed fans on Thursday evening when she emerged in a daring thigh-split dress for a star-studded Studio 54-themed bash.

READ: 12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

The 41-year-old This Morning presenter looked unbelievable in a multicoloured halterneck number, which a cheeky thigh-high split running up the left leg, as she arrived at London private members' club Annabel's alongside her husband Dan Baldwin. The beautiful dress was accessorised with an eye-catching, salmon pink feathered shrug, adding to the 1970s New York club vibe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gets emotional on This Morning

Holly added a towering pair of blue sparkly platform shoes and some oversized, diamanté embellished shades.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's jaw-dropping new dress was originally a wedding gown - and wow

READ: Holly Willoughby baby number four! Everything This Morning star has said

She carried her belongings in a tiny silver clutch bag and wore her blonde bob down in perfect waves, wearing a pair of metallic drop earrings for added glam.

Holly looked unbelievable in her rainbow thigh-split dress

Holly opted for multicoloured, glittery makeup, mirroring the sequin effect of her dress. Very Euphoria – and on-trend right now. The star added a slick of clear lipgloss to finish off her look.

The mother-of-three's husband Dan Baldwin got into the 70s theme by wearing a faux fur-lined suede coat, making quite the statement as he rocked up at the bash alongside his glamorous wife.

The This Morning star turned heads at Annabel's

Also in attendance at the party, which was held in aid of Annabel's fourth birthday celebrations, were Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster.

Whether you're attending a fancy dress party or not, there's always a good excuse to wear sequins. We've tracked down some star-worthy lookalikes if you want to go for full-on glitter for your next night out, just like Holly.

GET THE LOOK:

Sequin V Neck Mini Dress, £87.20, Warehouse

Giuseppe Zanotti Betty Heels, £410, Farfetch

Retro Women Rhinestone Sunglasses, £2.65, eBay

Earlier in the day, Holly looked remarkably different in a gorgeous Rixo number for her This Morning duties alongside Phillip Schofield.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby lost for words as her kids ask about Ukraine crisis

Rocking an icing sugar polka dot midi dress named the 'Flavia, Holly's trusted stylist Danielle Whiteman was on hand to add a demure finish to the outfit. She added a slim black belt and some black court shoes, giving the look a classic feel.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.