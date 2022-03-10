Jane McDonald wows in slinky dress as she shares exciting news The former Loose Women star looked flawless

Jane McDonald truly can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion, and on Thursday she stunned fans in a gorgeous dress.

The former Loose Women star took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she would be going on tour later this year, but she made the announcement in a show-stopping sequined dress that perfectly hugged her curves. The slinky silver number suited her perfectly and sparkled underneath the lights, while matching the sparkly microphone that she was holding.

Jane looked truly fabulous as her brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders, as she styled out a pair of sparkly earrings.

Another photo the 58-year-old shared showed her in another glamorous ensemble, this time a jaw-dropping black sequined dress.

"I'm back out on tour this year and I can't wait," she wrote in her caption. "Come along and join me for an evening full of music, laughter and entertainment! Find a full list of tour dates and booking details on my website (link in my bio)."



Jane looked so stunning in her glamorous dresses

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments, as one said: "We are so excited to see you in Bristol," and a second enthused: "So can't wait for this yippee yippee yippee, love you lots Jane."

A third added: "Will be there," while a fourth posted: "Beautiful pictures! Cannot wait for tour!!"

Jane has an absolutely stunning figure, and back in 2016 she opened up about losing a stone and a half after she took part in Sugar Free Farm.

"I used to eat so much rubbish. I didn't realise how much rubbish I used to eat. I've always loved a pie and I was very carbohydrate-led as I was always hungry," she told the Express. "I thought it's just normal to have a big waist and a spare tyre because of my age."

Jane always looks so glam

She then spoke about the impact resident nutritionist Angelique Panagos had on her. "She said that I'd get a lot more energy if I just changed my diet and I looked at her with that 'whatever' look.

"But within two weeks I'd lost about 9lbs and I didn't feel hungry. I always used to be hungry and was always snacking on something, but I don't have any of that now.

"It's because of a change in my mindset. I used to live to eat, but now I eat to live."

