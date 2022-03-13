Louise Redknapp is gorgeous and glowing in relaxed tee and figure-hugging jeans The singer always looks stunning

Louise Redknapp looked incredible in a casual snapshot shared to social media on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer and actress shared the behind-the-scenes photo as she paid a heart-warming tribute.

The picture saw Louise pout for the camera as she rocked an oversized grey T-shirt and jeans, her beautiful caramel hair flowing past her shoulders.

The mum-of-two wore light makeup that highlighted her natural glow and she captioned the picture with a loving message. It read: "A big thank you to Cardiff and to the rest of the cast and crew for being so kind and supportive this week [heart emoji]."

The talented star is currently appearing in the stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction, where she takes on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher, which was played by Anne Archer in the film.

Louise has been sharing occasional backstage snippets of her experience with her fans, including a recent photo from the rehearsal room which saw her looking youthful in a relaxed sweatshirt and skin-tight leggings.

The star posed in an eye-catching casual outfit

Louise has long been a style icon and looks great whether she's dressed down or pulling out all the stops. Just couple of days ago, the former Eternal band member turned heads with a double denim look to remember.

The 47-year-old looked ravishing as she rocked a mid-blue denim shirt and subtly ripped jeans. Louise perfected her all-American aesthetic with loose hair and simple gold jewellery, including a gold chain necklace and bracelet.

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, the Let's Go Round Again hitmaker stunned her Instagram followers when she shared some jaw-dropping swimwear shots taken in the '90s.

Louise recently shared some stunning swimwear snaps

One showed her at number one in FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World, where she posed in a dark blue bikini as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

Another snap showed Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

