Louise Redknapp showcases endless legs in skin-tight look The singer is so stylish

Louise Redknapp has posed up a storm in a gorgeous selfie posted to social media that showed off the mum-of-two's sense of style once more.

While Louise loves to pull out all the stops for a glam evening look, she also looks incredible in a more casual outfit, as she proved again on Wednesday.

SEE: Louise Redknapp's unconventional black corset wedding dress for yacht nuptials revealed

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes peek from rehearsals for the play Fatal Attraction, which she will be starring in next week in Cardiff.

The snapshot showed the stunning 47-year-old sitting in front of a mirror wearing an oversized white sweatshirt and a pair of figure-hugging black leggings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares 30-minute secret to her super toned legs

Louise's long hair was pulled back into a sleek plait and she rested her head on one hand as she took the photo. The former Eternal star captioned the image: "Not long now @fatalonstage rehearsal day."

SEE: Louise Redknapp shares rare Instagram photo with lookalike mum Lynne

MORE: Louise Redknapp's new jewellery and the sentimental meaning behind it

The picture came just a day after Louise rocked a more dressed-up look that also showcased her fabulous figure.

Louise shared the selfie to Instagram

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine, the star modelled a pair of denim skinny jeans that perfectly highlighted her toned legs along with a figure-hugging white blazer.

The Let's Go Round Again hitmaker has been a style icon for a long time, as she reminded her Instagram followers back in January, when she shared some incredible swimwear shots.

One showed her at number one in FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World, where she posed in a dark blue bikini as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

The star has been a style icon since the 1990s

Another snap showed Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

Last month, she shared a series of eye-catching looks in a clip that including a risqué throwback from her time playing Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret in 2017.

The photo showed Louise sitting backwards on a chair wearing a see-through slip over lacy black lingerie, stockings and suspenders.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.