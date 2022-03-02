﻿
Louise Redknapp showcases endless legs in skin-tight look

The singer is so stylish

Louise Redknapp has posed up a storm in a gorgeous selfie posted to social media that showed off the mum-of-two's sense of style once more.

While Louise loves to pull out all the stops for a glam evening look, she also looks incredible in a more casual outfit, as she proved again on Wednesday.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes peek from rehearsals for the play Fatal Attraction, which she will be starring in next week in Cardiff.

The snapshot showed the stunning 47-year-old sitting in front of a mirror wearing an oversized white sweatshirt and a pair of figure-hugging black leggings.

Louise's long hair was pulled back into a sleek plait and she rested her head on one hand as she took the photo. The former Eternal star captioned the image: "Not long now @fatalonstage rehearsal day."

The picture came just a day after Louise rocked a more dressed-up look that also showcased her fabulous figure.

louise-redknapp-leggings

Louise shared the selfie to Instagram

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine, the star modelled a pair of denim skinny jeans that perfectly highlighted her toned legs along with a figure-hugging white blazer.

The Let's Go Round Again hitmaker has been a style icon for a long time, as she reminded her Instagram followers back in January, when she shared some incredible swimwear shots.

One showed her at number one in FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World, where she posed in a dark blue bikini as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

louise-redknapp-bikini-photo

The star has been a style icon since the 1990s

Another snap showed Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

Last month, she shared a series of eye-catching looks in a clip that including a risqué throwback from her time playing Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret in 2017.

The photo showed Louise sitting backwards on a chair wearing a see-through slip over lacy black lingerie, stockings and suspenders.

