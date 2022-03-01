Louise Redknapp turns heads in stunning ensemble – and we're in love The former Eternal star has a great sense of fashion

Louise Redknapp always turns a head when she steps out because of her awe-inspiring fashion, and the star's latest ensemble has done just that once again.

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp shares 30-minute secret to her super toned legs

The singer turned TV presenter was appearing on Lorraine and she had an absolutely stunning outfit with her. Posing up a storm in her look, she was fabulous in a figure-hugging white blazer that buttoned up, and a pair of denim skinny jeans that perfectly highlighted her toned legs. She topped off her look with a pair of black pumps, as well as some bracelets and a ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp blows fans away in beautiful shimmery skirt

"Back at @lorraine this morning talking all things fashion with my March Edit," she wrote in her caption, before going on to tag her brands in her Instagram Stories.

READ: Louise Redknapp shares heartfelt message to her sons with ex Jamie

WOW: Louise Redknapp's unconventional black corset wedding dress for yacht nuptials revealed

Louise revealed that her blazer was from Wardrobe.NYC, her beautiful jeans were from R13 while the glamorous shoes could be brought from Aquazzura.

She also tagged her makeup artist, Rebekah Lidstone, and praised her for her flawless job getting Louise all glammed up for her appearance. "Thanks @rebekahmakeup for today's glam @lorraine," she said.

Her fans understandably loved the amazing look, as one complimented: "Awesome photos Louise and you look so stunning as always," and a second enthused: "Wow wow wow Louise Louise you absolutely gorgeous and absolutely beautiful and absolutely stunning."

Louise posed up a storm

A third added: "Absolutely loved the look today," and a fourth simply commented: "Lovely lady."

Many more of her followers flooded the comments section with strings of heart emojis.

MORE: Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in gorgeous casual look

WOW: Louise Redknapp shares rare Instagram photo with lookalike mum Lynne

Over the weekend, Louise showed just how much of a fashion icon she really is, as she revealed her look for a glamorous Friday night out.

The star headed out with friends and she looked amazing in an all black jumpsuit that she topped off with a dazzling fur shawl that she wore over her shoulders to keep warm during the cold February nights.

We love all of Louise's outfits

She also brought with her an eye-catching clutch bag that featured a green and red geometric pattern down it.

The mum-of-two shared some selfies alongside friends, showing that she had discarded her coat and bag as they ate their meal – some delicious looking sushi.

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks sensational in £16 Peacocks dress

READ: Louise Redknapp's new jewellery and the sentimental meaning behind it

Her fans were wowed with the beautiful photos that she shared from her night out, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous," and another added: "Nice photo."

A third follower was impressed by the star's blonde highlights, as they teased: "Blondes do it best," while a fourth commented: "Stunning Lou."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.