Christie Brinkley wears swimsuit of dreams as she enjoys beach walk with special friend

Christie Brinkley is currently spending time in her second home, Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, and the model can't help but share her daily adventures with her fans.

On Tuesday, she delighted her Instagram followers with some new beach photos and announced that she was enjoying quality time with her good friend, stylist Lisa Schifter Greenberg.

"Welcome to Parrot Cay @lisaschiftgreen," she simply captioned a series of photos of them by the sea.

The first picture shows Christie from behind, looking incredible in a blue swimsuit with an open back by Melissa Odabash, a favourite amongst celebrities.

Christie looks stunning in the Melissa Odabash number

The mother-of-three completed her beach look with a straw hat and a sarong in the same shade as her swimwear.

Another photo showed Lisa, also in a swimsuit and sarong, taking to the beach with a bicycle.

In her Stories, Christie detailed their day further and other pictures showed them at sunset, changed into new outfits and enjoying a glass of Christie's Bellissima prosecco.

Melissa Odabash Kos swimsuit, £246, Net-a-Porter

"Zero sugar/zero carbs, organic, vegan," she simply wrote alongside the snap of them clinking their glasses by the shore.

It's not the first time that the 67-year-old has posed in the stunning turquoise swimwear number. Over the weekend she shared another gorgeous snap of her wearing it, and designer Melissa couldn't help but compliment her.

"Stunningggg you beauty love this colour on you," she wrote in her comments section.

The model is currently in Turks and Caicos

Christie was quick to reply, revealing she too loved it. "I love this color! I joke that it's my Caribbean camouflage suit! I blend in with the gorgeous water here!" she said.

The exact vibrant sky-blue swimsuit is currently available to buy, and Melissa has said it is "inspired by the clear waters of the Greek island of Kos".

The website adds: "It's cut from sculpting stretch fabric that'll quickly dry after a dip and has a scoop neckline."

