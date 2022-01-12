Victoria Beckham poses in iconic LBD and fans go wild A trip down memory lane for the former Spice Girl…

Victoria Beckham positively lit up our Wednesday morning with a throwback snap we seriously can't get enough of. In the photograph, the former Spice Girl is posing in her iconic little black dress she was known for back in the day, alongside bandmate Mel C in an editorial feature that was published in Vogue.

READ: Victoria Beckham swoons over husband David's shirtless gym photo

Alongside the smouldering snap, which was in celebration for Mel's birthday, she quipped: "Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic!! Love this @mariotestino @voguemagazine shot of us! 1998!! Kisses."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hints at new fashion collection with figure-hugging dress

Fans were speedy on the uptake, with one writing: "Woooow! If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." Another added: "Perfection and so nostalgic!" And a third put - "Yes!"

MORE: Harper Beckham rocks the unique print Victoria has never worn

The fashion designer's alter ego Posh Spice is never far from her mind and back in August, the star poked fun at herself by sharing a snap of herself wearing what looked just like the little black Gucci dress from her Spice Girls days. Posing in Miami, she said: "Also sporting a green Bottega Veneta bag, the star pulled her hair up in a messy bun and wrote: "Posh washed up on a Florida beach!"

Reflecting on her iconic little black dress, VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress."

In her Spice Girl days, VB was rarely seen without a LBD

The classic style has always been a key point in the 47-year-old's wardrobe and she has many variations of the LBD.

READ: Victoria Beckham stuns in mini skirt and sexy red heels as she poses with Harper

On Halloween last year, the mother-of-four looked incredible in her favourite look of the moment - satin - rocking a lovely black slip style with spaghetti straps, which she uploaded in time for the spooky holiday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.