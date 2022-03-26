Amanda Holden is simply stunning in hot pink outfit The Britain's Got Talent judge looked flawless

Amanda Holden always steals the show with her fashion, and she's done it once again with her latest gorgeous outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge looked absolutely sensational in a hot pink ensemble that featured feathered details around the cuffs of her sleeves and the bottom of the outfit. And she decided to follow her pink theme with her footwear as well, styling out a gorgeous pair of heels as she lifted her leg high into the air, guaranteeing she was the centre of attention for the shot.

WATCH: Amanda Holden stuns with glamorous transformation

The pink outfit perfectly contrasted with the monochromatic bedroom that she posed in, with Amanda reclining on a Chaise lounge.

Spread out behind her was a large chrome-coloured bed, that sported matching cushions, with two sleek black units either side.

On top of these were a pair of striking lamps that perfectly illuminated Amanda's surroundings.

In her caption, she wrote: "Never knowingly underdressed! Thankyou @nadinemerabi for this gorgeous piece in time for #MothersDay."

The look was simply show-stopping

Fans were driven wild by the look, that was out of this world, with close friend, designer Kelly Hoppen joking: "Gorgeous… do I see chopped cushions behind you, on my way round to sort."

A second added: "You're like a sexy living [flamingo emoji] love it Amanda, pink suits you," and a third posted: "Pink Lady looking AWESOME!!"

A fourth posted: "Wow Amanda absolutely gorgeous," and a fifth commented: "Now that's my sort of Saturday night."

Amanda's outfits always stun us, and earlier this week it was her shoes that commanded attention when she shared her latest look.

The star is a fan of pink

The 51-year-old wowed with the white pair of heels that even featured a large bar across the talus of her feet.

She shared several looks at her outfit, one where she posed in the window, and another where she struck an ethereal pose, gesturing one of her arms out.

Amanda normally shares a brilliant clip of her sashaying in her outfits to fully highlight their beauty, but this time she instead shared a video of her showing off the shoes.

She did a small two-step with the footwear, showing off just how sensational they were, while tagging fashion designer Emilia Wickstead in the caption.

