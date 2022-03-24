Amanda Holden stuns in beautiful striped dress – and look at her shoes The Heart Radio presenter had a stylish Thursday

Amanda Holden consistently wows us with her fashion, and while her stylish dresses are often what commands attention, this time it was her shoes.

Arriving at the Heart Radio Studios in style, the presenter shared several snaps of her stunning outfit, and while her white and blue striped dress was perfect for a spring morning, it was her stunning pair of shoes that commanded attention. The 51-year-old wowed with the white pair of heels that even featured a large bar across the talus of her feet.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts into the Heart Radio studios in style

She shared several looks at her outfit, one where she posed in the window, and another where she struck an ethereal pose, gesturing one of her arms out.

Amanda normally shares a brilliant clip of her sashaying in her outfits to fully highlight their beauty, but this time she instead shared a video of her showing off the shoes.

She did a small two-step with the footwear, showing off just how sensational they were, while tagging fashion designer Emilia Wickstead in the caption.

Her shoes were simply amazing

On Wednesday, Amanda wowed fans when she wore a sea green midi dress in a flattering military-style, featuring button detailing, lapel collar, thigh split and tailored fit.

The beloved radio star teamed the number with a pair of Barbie pink heels with a glistening plastic sheen and wore her caramel hair down loose in a beachy bedhead style.

The mother-of-two opted for her signature glam beauty glow, consisting of a dark brow, plenty of mascara and nude lip. She elegantly sipped on a can of water, showing off a fresh set of nude acrylic nails.

Amanda looked angelic​​​​​​​ with her beautiful look

Amanda shared the snap on Instagram, alongside the caption: "#humpday mood," with a smiley emoji with love hearts.

Fans and friends adored the outfit and were quick to express their awe at Amanda's sartorial panache. "The green with the pink!", commented one follower with a fire emoji.

Another added: " Those pink shoes though…" with a string of pink heart emojis, while a third penned: "Lovely colour combo!"

