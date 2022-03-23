Funny gifts for Mother's Day 2022: Hilarious presents to make mum smile

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mother’s Day gifts are often a box of chocolates, flowers, or of a sentimental nature, but the funny gifts that will make your mum, or parent figure, smile, laugh or cry (from laughing) are a winning option.

Hilarious photos taken together, or photo albums filled with memories you can all reminisce over fondly, are huge hits.

But for those who like a prank, or a crude joke, can also go to town with plenty of hilarious presents available to shop from high street retailers.

For children, or even partners wanting to spoil their children’s mother, there are some witty, tongue-in-cheek buys to invest in.

From novelty wine glasses, and emergency napping tools, to a glass holder so you never lose your glasses when you put them down - or leave on the top of your head, there are plenty of funny presents to buy ahead of Mothering Sunday on 27 March.

1. Photo album filled with funny moments

Though a photo album may be deemed as a gift you can give to anyone, at any time, and for any occasion, one filled with happy memories, and fun times, you cherish with your mum that she can look reminisce and giggle over, is a simple but thoughtful gift.

The Mini, £20, Papier

2. Book of funny quotes

We love nothing more than a quote at Hello! HQ, but this book of riddles and sayings has a witty twist.

Whether your parent likes a tipple, or a witty one liner, this gift will tick both boxes.

Winefulness Mini Quote Book, £7.99, Oliver Bonas

3. Glasses holder

“Now where did I put my glasses?” “On your head mum…”

A common conversation we often have with our parents, which can now be easily resolved thanks to this useful, slightly mocking, but absolutely hilarious creation.

Personalised Glasses Stand For Her, £29.95, Not On The High Street

4. Funny handmade book

Little ones looking to give their mum a treat this Mothering Sunday can channel their inner author with this gift.

Parents and their children enjoy special bonding time over their bedtime story, and this book will make that moment extra fun.

My Mummy The Superhero, £24.99, Wonderbly

5. Funny Mug

Younger siblings love nothing more than to wind up their parents, and see them squirm when asked who their parents’ favourite child is, now you can do it on the daily.

This jokey mug is guaranteed to crack a giggle this Mother’s Day.

Funny Mum Mug Gift, £4.99, Etsy

6. Memory book

Similar to a photo album, a memory book is always a great gift idea. While some may take the opportunity to fill this book with sentimental memories, others may prefer to remind their mum of any embarrassing moments, and recount hilarious moments together.

Mom, I Wrote a Book about You, £9.23, Amazon

7. Mum’s A to Z

We love our mums, and they know we do, so having a little tongue and cheek banter with them is welcomed.

This A to Z of your mum book can let you get creative, and let loose on all the funny things you think of when you think of your parent. Our top tip - don’t hold back, and just watch her reaction.

A To Z Of You Book, £20.95, Not On The High Street

8. Funny family portrait

A family portrait - but not as you know it.

This tongue-in-cheek portrait, which illustrates the whole family through a drink, is our personal favourite.

Personalised Family Print, £20, Not On The High Street

9. Comedy night

What better way to spend Mother’s Day than at a comedy show, where you can all enjoy a giggle.

After all, they say experiences make the best memories.

Comedy Night Experience for Two, £34.99, Getting Personal

10. Wine glasses

A mum will always appreciate a bottle of fizz, or their favourite wine, whatever the occasion, and for those who like a tipple, will appreciate these unique glasses to guzzle your vino in.

Wine Sippers, £12.99, Getting Personal

11. Jigsaw puzzle

What parent… let’s rephrase that, what adult, doesn’t enjoy a jigsaw puzzle on a rainy day, or weekend family games night?

Truly put their jigsaw skills to the test with this hilarious gift. We’re giggling just thinking of their faces when they open it.

1,000,000 Piece Jigsaw, £4.99, Etsy

12. Scratch Card

The gaming mum will appreciate this funny Scratch Card gift, which could give them the chance to skip the household chores they are tired of doing.

Mums Scratch Card, £2.65, Etsy

13. Power Nap supply

Ever found you are in the midst of a gripping ITV drama with your mum, only to look over to see she’s dozed off? Us too.

For the parent who falls asleep as soon as they stop running all the errands, this is the gift for them. This kit comes with an inflatable pillow, so your mum can get her 40 winks anywhere at any time.

Emergency Power Nap, £7.99, Amazon

14. Personalised mat

Is your mum house proud? For those who are, who enjoy a glass of fizz on occasion, or who can take a prank, this mat is the gift you never knew would crack a smile.

This personalised doormat may even take guests by surprise, and be a prank of its own even after it’s been given to your mum.

Personalised Outdoor Doormat, £26.99, Getting Personal

15. Funny colouring book

We never thought we’d see the day we would be gifting our parents a colouring book to de-stress, but here it is.

This creation is a colouring book with a difference, as hidden behind the pages of intricate Mandala drawings is a PG swear word. If your mum wants to take her stress out on the pages of art work, or needs a quick filter before she blows her top, look no further. Plus, the whole family will get a giggle out of knowing when your mum has hit her limit.

How New Mums Swear Coloring Book, £4.95, Amazon

