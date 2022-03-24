Alex Scott stuns poolside in stripy bikini as she enjoys sun-soaked holiday in Tenerife The presenter has travelled with her mum Carol

Alex Scott has whisked her mum away on a sunny holiday to Tenerife and the BBC sports presenter has delighted fans with pictures and videos of their adventures so far.

On Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star enjoyed the sunny climes the island has to offer and spent time with her mum Carol at the pool and judging by the videos, the pair are no doubt having an incredible time.

In one clip, the duo could be seen enjoying a shandy by the pool, with Alex laughing at her mother's attempt at speaking Spanish.

"Shandy o'clock mother, what does that mean?" Alex asked her mum, to which she hilariously replied: "Shalud".

Alex Scott is enjoying a few days in Tenerife with her mum

"Can't take her anywhere. I can't stop laughing," the 37-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

Another clip showed mother-and-daughter dining together and Alex making her mum laugh by making funny noises whilst she ate a delicious-looking dessert.

Alex has no doubt enjoyed taking in the sun. Another video shared by her on her Stories shows her sunbathing by the pool in a colourful stripy bikini, but it seems her holiday is more work than leisure.

The presenter is releasing her first book later this year and has travelled to Spain to finish writing it.

The star is using her time away to finish her first book, which is out later this year

"Writing mode on," she said alongside a picture of her in front of her laptop, in a second picture showing the hotel's stunning swimming pool surrounded by palm trees she added: "Taking a lunch break from the laptop."

And ahead of dinner, she told her fans: "Trying to write last couple chapters of my book but will still watch the game later."

Alex's book, How (Not) To Be Strong, will be released on 29 September.

Speaking of her new project back in February, the 37-year-old told her followers: "Ok soooooooo…. I can't believe this is even a thing BUT I'm writing a book!!! Argggggggg.. ASIF!!! I'm actually going to be a @penguinukbooks author!"

She continued: "I just want to say you have all been so supportive of my journey from football to presenting, Bear Grylls, Strictly and more. I feel the time is right, I want to share more about my life and what's shaped me. I've always shown a strong side, but I'm ready to lower that protective shield.

"Life has taught me showing vulnerability and not hiding flaws can be the bravest thing you can do."