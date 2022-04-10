Christine Lampard stuns in incredible figure-flattering dress in new photo The Loose Women star looks amazing

Christine Lampard looked incredible in a figure-flattering dress on Sunday, as she appeared on the front cover of The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

The mum-of-two looked stunning in the brown curve-hugging one-sleeved dress as she pouted at the camera and wore her glossy brunette hair flowing in loose waves past her shoulders.

SEE: Christine Lampard's new Loose Women outfit has a glam hidden feature

Her makeup was kept light in tones of beige and brown, with a smokey eye and lashings of lip gloss. The Loose Women star shared the image to Instagram, where her fans were full of love for the stunning look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

Christine captioned the image: "A HUGE thank you to the whole team at @fabulousmag for having me on the cover today [brown heart emoji]

MORE: Loose Women's Christine Lampard enjoys girls' night out after marriage revelation

SEE: Christine Lampard's £120k diamond engagement ring she doesn't always wear

"Sinead McIntyre Editor (@FabSinead) Mark Hayman - Creative Director (@markhaymanphoto) Kelly Allen - Celebrity Editor - (@Kellyallen01) Alan Gittos - Picture Director (@alangittos) Nana Acheampong - styling (@styledbynana) Francesca Ambromovich - Make up - (@francescaabrahamovitch) Ciler Pekash - Hair - (@cilerpeksah_hairstylist)."

Christine looked beautiful in the gorgeous look

The stylish star's followers rushed to the comment section to express their approval for the bodycon outfit, with one writing: "Oooh Christine @christinelampard this is mega you look insanely gorgeous!!"

Many posted heart and fire emojis while others chimed in: "Fabulous indeed x," "You look stunning," and: "Beautiful human."

The outfit was a contrast to the star's most recent public appearance, where she eschewed dresses in favour of sharp tailoring in honour of a special occasion.

The star also looks stunning in sharp tailoring

On Thursday, the 43-year-old celebrated the launch of her latest SS22 collection with Wallis and as she did so, she rocked a white sequinned suit.

The stunning two-piece suit featured a single-breasted blazer and a pair of straight-leg trousers with a slightly flared hem. Christine completed the look with black heels and a delicate diamond bracelet.

The new collection is Christine's second for the high street brand after her first launched last winter.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.