Michael Strahan's dapper appearance has fans saying the same thing The GMA star has his own clothing line

Michael Strahan has gone from football hero to TV star and has a legion of fans around the country as a result.

On Sunday, the sports personality was hosting NFL on Fox, and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the studio on Instagram.

However, it was the GMA star's appearance that got the biggest reaction, with many of his social media followers commenting on his dapper outfit. "That suit though!" one wrote, while another commented: "That suit is [fire emoji]." A third added: "Love your suit, looking sharp!"

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twin daughters model his fashion collection

Michael's maroon suit featured a matching jacket, trousers and suit, and a crisp white shirt.

The dad-of-four is no stranger to fashion and even has his own clothing line. Michael launched his Collection by Michael Strahan in 2015, and launched MSX by Michael Strahan a year later.

In April, he announced that his brand had further expanded their men's warehouse partnership with a collection of work leisure apparel under their brand.

Michael Strahan's fans were all fans of his stylish suit choice

The TV personality shared footage of himself modelling pieces from the new collection, alongside the message: "Big news… and it's not about my gap this time lol!

"Starting today, MSX by Michael Strahan is available at @menswearhouse!! Thank you all for your continued support for our line! We couldn't do it without you! Link in bio to shop our new styles."

Michael's business is a family affair, with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, 16, often modelling pieces of their dad's collection in fun videos.

Michael has excellent taste in fashion

The doting father shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and is also dad to older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

The GMA star lives in New York with his youngest two daughters

Michael spends the majority of his time at his home in New York, close to the GMA studios. The star lives on the Upper West Side, and in an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

