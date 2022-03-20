George Stephanopoulos' absence from new GMA video has fans saying the same thing The Good Morning America co-anchor has a legion of fans around the United States

George Stephanopoulos is an incredibly popular anchor on Good Morning America and has a legion of fans around the United States who enjoy waking up to his news reporting.

So many were quick to observe that the TV star was noticeably absent in a hilarious new video featuring many of his co-stars.

The footage in question saw a number of GMA anchors, including Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, super-imposed into a cartoon dance video to mark St Patrick's Day.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos surprises co-star Michael Strahan live on air

Robin was the one to share the video online, and wrote alongside it: "Repost We wish we had these moves! Happy St Patrick's Day."

However, fans were quick to ask where George – who is notoriously serious – was, with one writing: "This is everything but where is George?" while another wrote: "Where's George?" A third added: "That's hysterical. Should have stuck George in there too."

Fans wanted to know where George Stephanopoulos was in the GMA St Patrick's Day video

A fourth remarked: "Couldn't even get George dancing here!" alongside a laughing face emoji.

George has been a familiar face on GMA for many years, and is currently not only hosting the ABC morning news show each morning, but is currently producing a special on the current Ukrainian conflict specifically focusing on the two world leaders involved, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

The documentary, which will feature ABC News archival footage compiled by George's production company, began airing on Hulu starting 6 March as Ali wrote: "On @hulu now!"

George with his co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

According to The Hollywood Reporter: "The Good Morning America and This Week anchor's George Stephanopoulos Productions is producing the special, Two Men at War, which will begin streaming on Hulu on Sunday, March 6."

"The special will include interviews with Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary to President Zelensky, George W. Bush’s former U.N. ambassador and Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and chess legend and Human Rights Foundation chairman Garry Kasparov."

Away from work, George enjoys spending downtime with his wife Ali Wentworth, who is incredibly supportive of her husband's job, and their two daughters, Harper and Elliott.

