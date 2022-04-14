Nicole Scherzinger is a total goddess in glittering cut out dress The Masked Singer star looked flawless

Nobody's wardrobe captivates us quite as Nicole Scherzinger's does. The 43-year-old star dazzled fans with her latest Instagram post, posing up a storm in a shimmering cut-out dress.

The Masked Singer US judge shared a series of photos alongside guest panellist Leslie Jordan, and we can't get over her red-hot ensemble. Nicole looked incredible in a glitzy red gown that flattered her gym-honed silhouette. Complete with delicate straps, a daring backless design and ruched thigh-split skirt, the American songstress served a seriously glamorous look.

Nicole teamed her metallic dress with large silver hoops, adding a statement red lip for the ultimate Hollywood glamour. Her raven hair was styled in voluminous curls, cascading down past her shoulders.

"My partner in crime tonight @thelesliejordan," Nicole captioned her post, adding a chain emoji.

Nicole posed alongside The Masked Singer guest judge Leslie Jordan

Fans were left speechless at the Pussycat Dolls star's striking ensemble, rushing to the comments to share their love for her daring look.

"Y’all look stunning, penned one fan, as another sweetly shared: "You look like a goddess and you are such a queen!"

"The way you slayed this outfit, I'm literally obsessed with you in this fit!" a third fan commented. She does look totally flawless, don't you agree?

It's not the first time Nicole has stunned in red. Last week, the singer took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing in an elegant red gown that featured a dramatic raised shoulder.

Nicole is the ultimate lady in red

The sizzling outfit featured a gathered and pleated construction of the fabric and a slit that went all the way up her toned legs.

Nicole finished the look off with a pair of black high heels, matching lace-up gloves, light makeup, and her new platinum blonde hair - which fans were saddened to see didn't stick around for long.

"Lady in red, with blonde hair. Who am I!?" she teased, including the emoji of the dancing woman she represented. As always, fans were immediately left shook by her new look.

