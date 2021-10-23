Nicole Scherzinger caused a meltdown among her fans by sharing a series of gorgeous photos from her latest sunny vacation.

The Masked Singer star looked sensational as she highlighted her incredible curves in a tiny string bikini by Nia Lynn Collection while posing poolside in Canouan, a small island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Nicole looked flawless in her red and white geo print two-piece, which features colourful braided straps on the top and bottoms.

Nicole left little to the imagination as she lay by the edge of a pool, arching her back for several sultry selfies and drawing attention to her derriere as the sun beamed down on her skin.

Sharing two more images, Nicole switched up her pose to stand near the water's edge while giving fans a closer look at her bikini top as her long hair cascaded down her chest. Lifting her sunglasses above her eyes, the singer looked radiant as she revealed her makeup-free complexion.

Nicole looked sensational in her bikini

Fans went wild over the photos, with many rushing to compliment the TV star on her age-defying appearance. One replied: "It’s about time you start ageing darling. You look 18 and it’s not fair." A second gushed: "My jaw is on the floor! I freakin love you!"

A third added: "You are PERFECT!" A fourth cheekily wrote: "I promise I didn’t look… that is a nice view of… the water."

Nicole's head-turning outing comes after she left fans in disbelief by undergoing a surprising transformation earlier this week.

Nicole's bikini photos sparked a huge reaction from fans

The Don't Cha singer took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of The Masked Singer – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.

Sitting in a chair in a makeup room, Nicole started off the clip singing an insanely high note as she ran down the celebrities who were revealed during episode six of the hit Fox show.

