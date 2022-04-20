Laura Woods wears stylish black dress in snap with Roy Keane

Beautiful SkySports and talkSPORT star Laura Woods took to Instagram at the weekend to share a picture of herself and football legend Roy Keane.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Emma Raducanu's latest triumph in the best way

Sharing a smouldering selfie of herself and the sportsman, the blonde beauty rocked a classic little black dress and wore her hair in a summery crimped style, with flawless makeup.

MORE: Alex Scott looks incredible in fitted midi dress - just wait 'til you see the colour

We've been trawling through Laura's Instagram and the pundit is quite the fashionista, favouring fabulous shoes from Sophia Webster and tailored suits, as well as little black dresses.

Laura's makeup is always flawless and her makeup artist is the fabulous Joudan Walker, whose professional portfolio is pretty impressive. She recently gave the star a shoutout on Instagram, in time for International Women's Day. Joudan said: "What a great way to kick off international women's day with this incredible women! @laurawoodsy who inspires daily. Congratulations Laura on a second year in a row winning Sports Presenter of the Year!!! Your hard work, dedication to your craft, and your love for what you do transpires everywhere you go. This is So well deserved!!! @sjainsta. Keep smashing it, and I’ll be right by your side with a brush in one hand and a packet of sweets in the other for ya!"

Speaking to I news, 33-year-old Laura said of her job: "I’m quite fascinated with people and that’s probably why I do my job. I enjoy asking questions and like to know as much as possible about somebody.

READ: Alex Scott looks ultra-glamorous in faux leather leggings

"Am I living the dream? Yes, I pinch myself every day and you need that passion because it has taken over 10 years of hard work to get to where I am now. I’m not from a wealthy family and that has given me my drive and made me appreciate things more."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.