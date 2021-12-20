Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Emma Raducanu's latest triumph in the best way The tennis star has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised British tennis star Emma Raducanu after she won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 on Sunday night.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the amazing triumph, Prince William and Kate said: "Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on a truly incredible year [clapping hands emoji]."

The 19-year-old beat Olympic diver Tom Daley and swimming star Adam Peaty to win the award. Unfortunately, Emma had to appear via video link after testing positive for COVID last week while in Abu Dhabi for a tournament.

Earlier this year, the sports star became Britain's first female grand slam winner since 1977 after her momentous US Open win - in which she didn't lose a set.

Speaking to the BBC after winning the award, Emma said: "Thank you, it's such an honour just to be amongst these nominees. Congrats to you and all your achievements. I'm really happy with this, I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and it's an honour to be amongst those past winners.

The tennis star was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021

"I'm happy for British tennis as well, and that we've managed to get this award... again! Thanks to all the fans and voters, this year has been insane. The energy this year playing at Wimbledon in front of my home crowd - that was something I've never felt before."

She added: "I want to say thanks to my team, as well. Congrats to the other nominees' teams as well, it's a team effort."

The Duchess of Cambridge met Emma back in September

Emma has been hailed as an inspiration to young tennis players across the globe and a rising star both on-and-off court.

The teen sensation was born in Toronto in 2002 to her Chinese mother and Romanian father. The family moved to the UK when she was just two years old, settling in Kent where her father Ion and her mother Renee both worked in finance.

